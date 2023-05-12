County Championship: Yorkshire edge day two in opposition to Durham

Jonny Bairstow is keeping for Yorkshire at Chester-le-Street

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day two) Yorkshire 254 & 91-3: Malan 33*; Carse 1-16 Durham 227: Robinson 44; Hill 4-43 Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 118 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire edged their way into a controlling position in their County Championship match against Durham, leading the hosts by 118 heading into day three at Seat Unique Riverside.

George Hill claimed four wickets to put the hosts on the back foot after they resumed on 42-2. Hill was supported by Jordan Thompson and Matthew Fisher, reducing Durham to 173-9

However, a partnership of 54 between Ajaz Patel and Bas De Leede allowed Durham to close within 27 runs of the visitors to leave the contest in the balance.

Ben Raine, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse took early wickets to rock the Yorkshire ranks, but Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow thwarted Durham’s attempts to make further inroads with an unbeaten stand of 50 to put the…