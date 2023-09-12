County Championship: Yorkshire favourites to drive win over Glamorgan

Matthew Revis celebrates with Yorkshire team-mate James Wharton after he claimed his first five-wicket haul in the Championship

LV=County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day three): Yorkshire 500: Shan Masood 192, Bean 93, Hill 71; Harris 3-131, Carlson 3-147 Glamorgan 273 (89.2 overs): Carlson 64; Revis 5-50, Coad 3-17 & 120-2: Byrom 52*, Northeast 45* Glamorgan (2 pts) trail Yorkshire (7 pts) by 107 runs with eight second-innings wickets remaining Scorecard

Matthew Revis and Ben Coad bowled Yorkshire within sight of victory as they forced Glamorgan to follow on in Cardiff.

The Welsh county resume on 120-2, still 107 runs behind, after being bowled out for 273 first time round.

Revis claimed a career-best five for 50 while Kiran Carlson top-scored with 64.

But Eddie Byrom (52 not out) and Sam Northeast provided sterner resistance second time around.

Resuming at 150-6, Glamorgan added 63 runs in 29 overs between the showers in an attritional first session, losing Carlson…