County Championship: Yorkshire heading in the right direction for victory towards Sussex

Yorkshire last won a Championship game against Gloucestershire just over a year ago

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Sussex 361 & 137: Hudson-Prentice 30; Bess 3-36 Yorkshire 298: Bean 49, Coad 45; Carson 5-79 & 138-3: Lyth 69*, Hope 53* Yorkshire (4 pts) need another 63 runs to beat Sussex (6 pts) with seven wickets remaining Match scorecard

Yorkshire turned an absorbing County Championship clash against Sussex on its head to move to within sight of their first victory in a year.

A spirited last-wicket thrash on the third morning meant their first innings deficit was reduced to manageable proportions in the Division Two contest at Hove’s 1st Central County Ground.

They then bowled much better than they had in the first innings to dismiss Sussex for 137 and give themselves a victory target of 201.

At the close they were 138-3, needing another 63 on the final day.

Finlay Bean, Saud Shakeel and Dawid Malan all failed to reach double figures before…