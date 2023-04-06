County Championship: Yorkshire in sturdy place on day one towards Leicestershire

Finlay Bean went past his previous first-class best score of 53

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds (day one): Yorkshire 285-3: Bean 118, Malan 91*; Finan 2-71 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 1 pt, Leicestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Yorkshire’s Finlay Bean struck the first century of the county season – and the first of his short career – to bring an optimistic start to another season of uncertainty at Headingley.

The 20-year-old opener, playing just his fourth first-class match, struck a wonderfully composed 118 from 149 balls as the Division Two favourites piled up 285-3 in 60 overs of a weather-affected opening day. England’s Dawid Malan looks set to join Bean on day two, ending with a confident 91 not out.

It was a less memorable day for England’s record-breaking 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who became the country’s youngest men’s international in all three formats over the winter but came crashing back to earth with a bump. In unhelpful…