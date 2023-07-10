County Championship: Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth & Fin Bean take management at Worcester

Afternoon rain meant a break of three hour and 50 minutes at New Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Yorkshire 154-0: Lyth 75*, Bean 59* Worcestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 0 pts, Yorkshire 0 pts Match scorecard

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Fin Bean put on an unbroken 154 for the first wicket in the 33.3 overs of play possible on day one against Worcestershire.

The visitors responded well to being put into bat as 35-year-old Lyth and 21-year-old Bean racked up their best stand in their nine matches together as an opening partnership.

Making three changes from the team that drew with Derbyshire in the Pears’ previous Championship game a fortnight ago, Worcestershire recalled left-armer Ben Gibbon to replace India paceman, Navdeep Saini, who managed just one of his scheduled four-match stay after being called up by his country.

Also without England absentee Josh Tongue and fellow Nottinghamshire-bound paceman Dillon Pennington, who was nursing a…