County Championship: Yorkshire set Hampshire difficult chase

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day three): Yorkshire 159 & 272: Tattersall 63, Lyth 59; Abbott 4-77, Abbas 3-37 Hampshire 218: Brown 53, Barker 52; Thompson 5-60, Patterson 3-49 & 9-0 (3 overs) Hampshire (4 pts) need 205 runs to beat Yorkshire (3 pts) Scorecard

County Championship Division One title hopefuls Hampshire face a challenging final-day chase of 214 to beat Yorkshire at Scarborough.

With Yorkshire bowled out for 272 in their second innings, and Hampshire closing on 9-0, this fixture is fascinatingly poised on a tricky pitch.

Hampshire are bidding to maintain pressure on Division One leaders Surrey with an eighth win in 11 games, while mid-table Yorkshire are aiming for only a second win in 10.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall top-scored with 63, opener Adam Lyth made 59 and Matthew Waite contributed an important 47.

All were handed lives as Hampshire dropped six catches, including three…