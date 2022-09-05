County Championship: Yorkshire struggle again with ball in Roses match

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings is the first player to make centuries in four successive Roses innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Lancashire 272-8: Jennings 119, Wells 84; Hill 6-26 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Lancashire 2 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings made history with the bat before a brilliant spell of bowling from Yorkshire’s George Hill made for a fascinating first day of the Roses match.

Jennings hit 119 as he become the first batter to score four hundreds in four consecutive innings in this famous fixture, as he put on 180 for the first wicket with Luke Wells, who made 84.

But Jennings’ dismissal sparked a Lancashire collapse as Hill took the first five-wicket haul of his career.

Hill finished with 6-26 off 16 overs, including a spell of 5-5 as Lancashire slumped from 231-1 to 251-6 as they eventually limped to 272-8 at the close.

It was incredible how ball dominated bat in the final session as for the first…