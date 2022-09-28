County Championship: Yorkshire want favour to keep away from drop after Gloucestershire loss

David Payne took 4-51 as Gloucestershire bowled out Yorkshire on day three

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day three) Gloucestershire 190 & 233: O Price 68, J Taylor 67; Hill 2-12 Yorkshire 183 & 222: Bess 79, Lyth 49; Payne 4-51, Gohar 4-69 Gloucestershire (19 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 18 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire were left needing a favour from Hampshire after defeat by relegated Gloucestershire took their County Championship Division One survival out of their hands.

Gloucestershire completed a thrilling three-day victory at Headingley, defending 241, to heighten Yorkshire’s relegation fears.

England fringe ODI seamer David Payne and Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar, who took in the match, claimed four wickets each to consign the hosts to a sixth defeat in their last eight Division One games, bowling them out for 222 to win by 18 runs.

It means that if second-bottom Warwickshire beat Hampshire at Edgbaston, they will overtake Yorkshire and relegate them.

The…