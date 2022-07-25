County Championship: Yorkshire’s Dom Bess & Will Fraine rescue Tykes after collapsing to Hampshire

Yorkshire's Adam Lyth departs at Scarborough after being bowled by Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas


Along with visiting skipper James Vince, Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the only survivor from the last time Hampshire came to Scarborough in 2010
LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one):
Yorkshire 158-8 (54.2 overs): Bess 67, Fraine 53; Abbott 4-36, Abbas 3-25)
Hampshire: Yet to bat
Hampshire 2 pts, Yorkshire 0 pts
Title-chasing Hampshire enjoyed a fine morning session at Scarborough before Yorkshire recovered on a rain-hit day.

After opting to bat, the Tykes slipped to 33-6 in the opening 21 overs before later recovering to reach the early close on 158-8 thanks to half-centuries from Will Fraine (53) and England spinner Dom Bess (67) in a seventh-wicket stand of 116.

Hampshire’s two overseas seamers Kyle Abbott (4-36) and Muhammad Abbas (3-25) shared seven wickets after Keith Barker had struck in the first over.

On a day when no other Yorkshire player reached double figures, there was no play beyond tea – and the day was shorn of nearly 42 overs…



