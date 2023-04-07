County Championship: Zak Crawley hits 91 to place Kent in sturdy place in opposition to Northants

Zak Crawley scored 60 runs more than the next best Kent batter – Sam Billings with 31 – against Northants

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two): Kent 222: Crawley 91; Tremain 5-44, White 4-57 Northants 117 & 47-2: Azad 26* Northants (3pts) trail Kent (3pts) by 58 runs Scorecard

Zak Crawley hit 91 to put Kent in a strong position at the end of day two of their County Championship game with Northamptonshire at Canterbury.

The visitors were reduced to 47-2 in their second innings, still trailing by 58 at stumps after the hosts secured a first-innings advantage of 105.

Crawley was by some distance the top scorer in a game otherwise dominated by the bowlers.

Chris Tremain took 5-44 and Jack White 4-57 as Kent were all out for 222, while earlier Matt Quinn claimed 4-25 as Northamptonshire were bowled out for 117 in their first innings.

Only 26 overs were bowled on day one and although the weather had improved drastically when Northamptonshire…