County Championship: Zak Crawley hits century as Kent dominate Notts

LV=County Championship, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one): Kent 387-4: Crawley 158, Bell-Drummond 60, Leaning 54* Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Kent 3 pts, Nottinghamshire 1 pt Scorecard

England opener Zak Crawley hit a century as Kent dominated the opening day of their clash against Nottinghamshire at Canterbury.

The Ashes star cashed-in after being dropped when he was on two, making 158 from 153 balls, hitting three sixes, before he was caught and bowled by Calvin Harrison, who was Notts’ most potent bowler with his 2-103.

Daniel Bell-Drummond was Kent’s next highest scorer with 60, while Jack Leaning and Harry Finch were unbeaten on 54 and 42 respectively at stumps.

Kent were barely recognisable from the side that lost by 321 runs at Trent Bridge in July and gave debuts to spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, and Aron Nijjar, who has signed on-loan from Essex.

The major talking point, however, was the…