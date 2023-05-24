County cricket: Administrators of cricket enchantment for extra affect on home sport

Surrey were crowned county champions in 2022

Directors of cricket at all 18 first-class counties have appealed for more influence on decisions taken in the domestic game.

At a meeting on Monday, concerns over the structure of contracts given to players were raised.

The group also discussed the points system in the County Championship, overseas players and officiating.

“We feel we have lost some influence in many of the key decisions that have been made recently,” said a statement.

In an unprecedented show of unity from the directors of cricket (DoCs) or equivalent at all 18 counties, the statement continued: “While understanding the challenges of recent years, particularly recovery from Covid, we sense there has been a recent void where there was previous DoC representation contributing to the shape of domestic cricket.”

Last year, a review led by Andrew Strauss recommended alterations to the domestic structure, proposals which were called “dead in the water” by England and Wales Cricket…