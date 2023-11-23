County cricket fixtures: Schedule prioritises cash over participant welfare – PCA

Gloucestershire’s David Payne has played one one-day international for England

The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) has called on the English game to make future changes to an “unrelenting” county schedule.

In the 2024 fixtures, there are a number of periods of congestion, particularly around the T20 Blast.

The PCA says this leads to “dangerous travel windows”, along with issues over physical and mental health.

“There is a feeling the game is prioritising commercial revenue over player welfare,” said the PCA.

In the schedule for the new season, announced on Thursday, counties will play the same amount of cricket as 2023 – at least 14 Championship matches, 14 in the Blast and eight in the One-Day Cup. Fixtures for The Hundred will also be announced in the new year.

However, the majority of Blast matches will be played between Thursdays and Sundays, meaning counties will often play matches on successive days, or three games in four days.

“There are many occasions on a T20 night…