County cricket proposals ‘lifeless within the water’, says ECB chief government Richard Gould

Proposals to alter the structure of domestic cricket are “dead in the water”, says England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould.
A review led by Andrew Strauss proposed cutting the number of matches in the County Championship and dedicated windows for the white-ball tournaments.
Changes to the schedule would have to supported by at least 12 of the 18 first-class counties.
“They did not get through the procedures we have,” said Gould.
Speaking on the eve of the new County Championship season, former Surrey chief executive Gould added: “The 18 counties have a right to decide what their season looks like.”
The high-performance review led by former England captain Strauss was commissioned on the back of the 4-0 loss in Australia in the Ashes of 2021-22
It produced 17 recommendations with the aim of making England’s men the best team in the world in all three formats within five years.
The ECB was able to adopt 15…