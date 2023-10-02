County ins & outs – signings, departures and rumours

With the 2023 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings and speculation for 2024 from all the counties.

REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport Also shows, where relevant, players’ previous counties

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2023 season are included on the 2023 list. A list of players who were unavailable for the One-Day Cup as they had been selected for The Hundred can be found here. Not included are players signed on short-term arrangements purely for non-competitive friendly matches.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Zaman Khan (Pakistan) Overseas players 2024: Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, first half of season)

Possible signings: Derbyshire are reportedly favourites to sign all-rounder Samit Patel external-link following his release by Nottinghamshire.

Other…