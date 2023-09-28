County ins & outs – signings, departures and rumours

With the 2023 county season in full swing, stay up to date with the latest player signings and speculation from all the counties.

REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport EUP: European Union passport KPK: Kolpak contract (until 2020) Also shows, where relevant, players’ previous counties

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021, following the ending of Kolpak registrations.

Kolpak contracts were signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club. Following the UK’s exit from the European Union, Kolpak registrations were terminated at the end of the 2020 season, but some Kolpak players remain in county cricket as overseas players.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2022 season are included on the 2022 list. A list of players who are unavailable for the One-Day Cup as they had been selected for The Hundred can…