Couple argue for exception in gun possession case

Law courts sign looking out over Heroes Square

(CNS): A local woman and her Jamaican boyfriend have argued that neither of them should be given the statutory mandatory minimum ten-year sentence for a loaded unlicensed gun found in their home. Sharis Alexandra Ford (28) and Kevan Maxhoward Smith (29) were arrested and charged following a police search triggered by a complaint that Smith had threatened another man. While they were both convicted over the gun, Smith was found not guilty of making threats.

The pistol was found in an oven draw in the couple’s apartment. Just a trace of DNA evidence linked the gun to Ford but a jury found both her and Smith guilty of the illegal possession of the weapon.

When they appeared in court Friday for a sentencing hearing, Ford’s defence attorney, Crister Brady, argued that she should not serve the mandatory minimum of ten years given what he said were exceptional circumstances.

He said the court could consider a time well…