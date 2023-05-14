CouponUpto Unveils Upgraded System for Improved Coupon Quality and User Experien… – Press Release

Memorial Day Sale 2023 is approaching and CouponUpto is preparing the last steps to release a new system update just in time for Memorial Day Sale 2023. With outstanding features, the update is set to improve the quality of coupons and user experience during this special sale.

EUREKA, Calif., May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CouponUpto, a leading online platform providing users with the latest and verified coupon codes, and deals, has recently announced the release of its new system update just in time for Memorial Day Sale 2023. CouponUpto’s IT and coupon team have been working constantly for 2 months to bring a new advanced platform. With the new system update, users can expect to find more accurate and up-to-date coupons, as well as a more user-friendly interface.

Memorial Day Sale is one of the biggest shopping events for shoppers worldwide, with massive discounts and deals on a wide range of products. According to a report of NRF, in 2022 an estimated 63% of Americans shopped during Memorial Day weekend, spending an average of $205 each, 63% of consumers purchased food and merchandise, followed by fashion (45%), furniture (31%), and electronics (24%). The report also showed that over 50% of consumers took advantage of Memorial Day promotions.

One of the main features of this update is the development of automatic algorithms to analyze coupon quality and relevance. CouponUpto’s IT experts use AI technology to evaluate and verify the authenticity and effectiveness of each coupon code before it is posted on the platform by the coupon team. This ensures that users only see high-quality and relevant coupon codes that actually work.

Besides, the new system update will analyze user data through each action thanks to self-learning by AI. That means the system might capture the intent of individuals based on preferences and shopping history and from that gives personalized and accurate results. The new system update also includes advanced search filters that allow…