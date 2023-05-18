Course5 Intelligence Raising USD 55 Million Funding; Concludes First Close With … – Press Release

The Funding Will Drive the Next Phase of Course5’s Growth through Targeted Acquisitions and IP-Based Innovation in its AI Labs

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Analytics & AI solutions company, Course5 Intelligence, announced today that they are raising a round of funding of USD 55 million. The company has taken a first close with 360 ONE Asset Management Limited’s (formerly known as IIFL Asset Management Limited) Tech Fund which focuses on growth-oriented technology companies. 360 ONE Asset has led the round by investing USD 28 million in Course5. The company will be closing the balance with other premier investors shortly. Course5 has been experiencing rapid growth and has delivered consistent financial performance.

Course5’s analytics and insights solutions are backed by continuous innovation in Course5’s AI Labs and also leverage global open research in AI technology. The company’s enterprise analytics platforms are already integrated with Open AI’s GPT models for Generative AI and offer enterprises the capability to rapidly leverage the latest technology innovations to derive business impact from data.

Course5 plans to use investor funds to supplement its strong organic growth with inorganic growth as well as synergistic acquisitions, and also ramp up its investments in innovation and advanced AI technology in areas such as deep learning, computer vision, natural language and generative AI. The company is in talks with several M&A prospects that would add strategic capabilities or IP to complement its existing bouquet of solutions. Course5 Intelligence is on track to cross USD 100 million revenue in the next fiscal and plans to launch its IPO in the next 18 months.

Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, “Course5 has been organically built on its own cash flows to date. We have always believed in being capital efficient and think that this is the right time to raise external capital given our trajectory and the tailwinds…