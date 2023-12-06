Court docket orders father to convey baby dwelling from Turkey : Cayman Information Service

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands has ordered a man who took his 8-year-old Caymanian daughter to Turkey to bring her home. The child, who was born in the Cayman Islands, was taken to her father’s native country without the knowledge or consent of her local mother. The ruling in the confidential case has been released with reporting restrictions on identifying the family members. It reveals that last month, the father told the mother he was taking the child to the movies but instead took her on a flight to London and then on to Istanbul.

At around 5:15am, after the father had taken the child and was already in the UK, he called the mother to say that he was with the child at the Westin Hotel and would bring her home by noon. Later that day, the mother called the police, who were able to confirm that the child and the father had left on a British Airways flight to London and onward to Turkey.

The mother was told that her husband…