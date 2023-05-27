Coventry Metropolis 1-1 Luton City (5-6 pens): Hatters win shootout to succeed in Premier League

Jordan Clark’s goal was his fourth of the season – and first since January

Luton Town completed their journey from non-league to Premier League as they beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to win the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Gustavo Hamer equalised for Coventry to cancel out a first-half strike from Jordan Clark as the game finished in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Both goals came after Luton lost captain Tom Lockyer early on after he collapsed on the pitch but the defender was taken to hospital where the club have confirmed that he is “responsive and talking” to his family, who are with him.

Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo blasted the 12th penalty in the shootout over the crossbar to send the happy Hatters to the Premier League for the first time.

Having last been in English football’s top flight in 1992, the year the Premier League began, Luton have waited 31 years to take their place at the top table.

But they were still in the fifth tier only nine years ago after a decade of…