Coverage falls wanting a authorized proper to inexperienced power : Cayman Information Service

Premier Wayne Panton hosts the National Energy Policy virtual forum

(CNS): The draft updated National Energy Policy includes changes promoting more equitable access to green energy sources. But officials have said the proposed new implementation plan only considers consumers’ right to access the national grid but doesn’t mandate it. Fourteen years after the CORE programme began, only 3.5% of local power comes from renewables, and those wishing to switch to renewables are still constrained by CUC and OfReg’s piecemeal rollout of access.

An online digital town hall meeting on Wednesday, billed as an opportunity for public interaction on the draft policy, fell short of expectations when it failed to address some of the fundamental problems surrounding our energy sector. While Premier Wayne Panton said that Cayman must switch from costly, polluting fossil fuels to clean, affordable green energy, he didn’t explain how the systemic problems preventing the country from…