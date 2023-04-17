Coverage for seashore merchandising heads to Cupboard

Beach chairs on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): The government plans to adopt a policy created by the Public Lands Commission to deal with the ad hoc and illegal vending that has been causing problems on Seven Mile Public Beach. According to Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, the policy is expected to go before Cabinet this week, and once implemented, all vendors wanting to do business on any public beach will need to get approval from the commission.

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Friday, Bryan said he expected things would start to operate more smoothly at the location. Although the issue falls under Lands Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Bryan noted the importance of this issue to his portfolio of tourism.

For several years now, concern has grown over unregulated commercial activity, especially on Seven Mile Public Beach. With a general decrease in beach access and the number of venues offering facilities for cruise and overnight visitors not staying in…