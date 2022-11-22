Covert testimonies reveal sexual assaults on female and male activists as a women-led rebellion spreads

They’d choose the women who were pretty and suited their appetite …
… then the officer would take one of them from the cell to a smaller, private room.”
“They would sexually assault them there.”
CNN Special Report
Covert testimonies reveal sexual assaults on male and female activists as a women-led uprising spreads
By Tamara Qiblawi, Barbara Arvanitidis, Nima Elbagir, Alex Platt, Artemis Moshtaghian, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Celine Alkhaldi and Muhammad Jambaz, CNN
November 21, 2022
Haje Omeran, Iraq (CNN) — A trickle of people passes through a normally busy border crossing in the mountains of northern Iraq. “It’s a big prison over there,” one Iranian woman says, gesturing to the hulking gate that marks the border with Iran’s Islamic Republic, which has been convulsed by protest for over two months.
A portrait of the founder of Iran’s clerical regime, Ruhollah Khomeini, looms against a backdrop of rolling hills studded with streetlights. Snatches of travelers’ muted…