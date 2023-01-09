Covid China: After three years of isolation, China opens its gates

Hong Kong (CNN) — Thousands of travelers crossed mainland China’s borders on Sunday for joyful reunions and long-awaited journeys as authorities relaxed restrictions that had both separated families and isolated the world’s most populous country for nearly three years.

At international airports in China’s major cities, families awaited returnees at the exit gates for the first time since the early days of the pandemic — a sharp change from the longstanding Covid protocols that saw all arrivals processed by hazmat-clad workers and taken to mandatory hotel quarantine for days or weeks.

One Beijing resident surnamed Yu brought her young son to Beijing’s Capital International Airport to await the arrival of her husband returning home from his job in Spain for the first time in nearly a year.

“(Previously) we wouldn’t have been able to pick him up here today, because he would have had to be quarantined before returning home. We are excited that we can see him today,” said Yu,…