COVID hospital instances enhance as official numbers fall

(CNS): Public Health officials said that the number of hospital admissions and patients needing treatment for COVID-19 shows that the decline in detected cases is leading to an underestimate of the true incidence of the coronavirus in the local population. The number of reported cases is falling as testing declines, distorting the true picture. Genomic sequencing of the data that health officials have been able to collect shows a drop in the proportion of BA.2 Omicron variant samples and an increase in BA.5, BA.4 and BE.1 variants.

BA.5 is causing an increase in cases around the world and is thought to lead to more hospitalisations and admissions to the ICU. However, it is not yet known whether the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron which has been reported in 15 countries to date is associated with more severe outcomes.

Here in the Cayman Islands, according to the latest official numbers, there were 97 new cases reported on Wednesday (27 July) and there are an estimated…