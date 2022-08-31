Covid outbreak: China shares hit four-week low as circumstances unfold and manufacturing facility output shrinks





Investor mood was also hit by new official data from China that showed factory activity continued to contract in the world’s second largest economy following strict Covid lockdowns and a record heat wave.

Mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ( SHCOMP ) dropped 0.8% to close at its lowest level in four weeks. So far this year, the index has tumbled nearly 12%.

The tech-heavy Shenzhen Component Index also fell 1.3% to its worst level in more than two months.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ( N225 ) lost 0.4%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index ( HSI ) was flat. But Korea’s Kospi ( KOSPI ) reversed earlier losses and closed up 0.9%.

Chinese electric car and battery maker BYD ( BYDDF ) plunged 8% in Hong Kong, after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKA ) said in a filing that it had sold around 1.33 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD for 370 million Hong Kong dollars ($47 million). After the sale, Berkshire’s stake in BYD has dropped to 19.92% from 20.04%. The news followed weeks of…