Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP Welcomes Back Real Estate and Land Use Attorney Morg… – Press Release

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a leading full-service law firm specializing in real estate in the United States, announced today that seasoned real estate and land use attorney Morgan Gallagher has rejoined the Firm as a Partner. Gallagher specializes in transactional and litigation matters involving land use, zoning, entitlements, and environmental permitting for complex and controversial projects. She brings a wealth of experience to Cox Castle’s land use team, which is highly regarded for its ability to guide clients strategically and efficiently through the complex and dynamic processes that define California land use.

Gallagher brings extensive experience in the California Environmental Quality Act, Subdivision Map Act, and Coastal Act to Cox Castle. She advises clients on all aspects of development projects, from due diligence to project approval, and regularly appears before Planning Commissions, City Councils, and other agencies on behalf of her clients. Gallagher represents clients throughout the State on a wide range of real estate projects, including residential, office, corporate R&D campuses, industrial, commercial, and mixed-use.

Gallagher rejoins Cox Castle from Procopio where she was a Partner. Gallagher is based in Cox Castle’s Orange County office.

“With tremendous talent and energy, Morgan has developed an expertise that makes her a perfect fit with our vibrant land use practice,” said Dwayne McKenzie, Managing Partner of Cox Castle. “We are thrilled to welcome Morgan back to the Firm as Partner and look forward to her being a key contributor to our continued growth in the land use area.”

“It is a tremendous privilege to join Cox Castle as a Partner and to work alongside some of the best and brightest land use and real estate attorneys in the nation,” said Gallagher. “I am eager to advise Cox Castle clients through every phase of the land use process to help them successfully achieve their development goals.”

Gallagher has received…