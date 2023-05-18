Cox, Castle & Nicholson Named NAIOP SoCal’s 2023 Service Provider of the Year – Press Release

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a leading full-service law firm specializing in real estate in the United States, has been named NAIOP SoCal’s 2023 Service Provider of the Year. NAIOP SoCal, the leading organization for developers, owners, and investors of office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use real estate, recognized Cox Castle for its significant impact on the commercial real estate industry in 2022, the firm’s contributions outside of real estate, and its exceptional customer service. Cox Castle received the honor during the second annual NAIOP SoCal Awards Gala on May 11th in Los Angeles.

Cox Castle at the NAIOP SoCal Awards Gala (Photo: Business Wire)

As one of the largest full-service law firms in the nation dedicated to the real estate sector, Cox Castle represents many NAIOP SoCal members and sponsors, including owners, operators, lenders, and developers, with the highest-quality legal services. Cox Castle’s expertise spans all facets of law relevant to the real estate industry and to businesses with real estate needs, from development, transactional and environmental to financial, labor, insurance, and tax-related matters. With more than 140 transactional and litigation attorneys in its Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco offices, Cox Castle helps its clients navigate the most significant and complicated matters.

“Being named Service Provider of the Year is a testament to the firm’s dedication to its clients, team-oriented approach, and deep bench of seasoned lawyers servicing the real estate industry,” said Julian Freeman, partner, Cox Castle. “We are proud and honored to receive this award from NAIOP SoCal.”

In addition to providing high-quality legal services, Cox Castle also gives back to the broader communities in which it operates and serves, and advances positive, constructive social goals. The firm also…