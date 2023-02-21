Craft Mezcal Maker Kimo Sabe Mezcal Launches an NFT: Sacred Heritage Collection – Press Release

Developed in Collaboration with The Huichol People of Northern Mexico

Kimo Sabe Mezcal, a rising star in the booming mezcal market, announced the official launch of Kimo Sabe Mezcal Sacred Heritage Collection NFT Tuesday. Available through a limited edition non-fungible token (NFT) offering, the endeavor represents a new era of bespoke, artisanal beverage craftsmanship and exemplifies Kimo Sabe’s dedication to tradition and innovation.

Every bottle of Kimo Sabe 6 Year Grand Reserve Añejo is one-of-a-kind, featuring hand-beaded designs based on spiritual visions from Huichol artisans. No two bottles out of the 1,888 available for purchase will be alike, and each bottle sold includes a Sacred Heritage Collection NFT. Once the NFTs have been minted and all 1,888 bottles distributed, there will not be another run of this uniquely aged mezcal, setting it apart from competitors. The combination of ancient craftsmanship and digital imagery represents the culmination of centuries of art, design, and culture.

Kimo Sabe developed this project in collaboration with the Huichol (Wixarika) people, the last nomadic tribe in the Americas, to provide the exceptional artistry of the Huichol people with a platform that pays tribute to their heritage. Their ‘kupuri’ or life force has been suffused throughout the design and production of these unique bottles and associated NFT offerings.

The bottles are hand-crafted and incorporate the tribe’s sacred…