Craig Bellamy: Burnley assistant boss and former Wales captain bankrupt

Craig Bellamy has been Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Burnley since July 2022

Burnley assistant manager and former Wales captain Craig Bellamy has said he is bankrupt.

Bellamy’s cumulative transfer fees amounted to £45m during a playing career which saw spells at clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City and West Ham.

But the 43-year-old said his financial situation was due to failed investments made on his behalf.

“Everything I have had has been taken from me,” Bellamy told the Daily Mail.

“If you get the wrong people advising you it all haemorrhages, it all dwindles.

“It has got to the point where bankruptcy is a relief. It means I can just live again.

“I know some people will probably think I have squandered all my money on drinking or gambling or drugs. I haven’t.

“I can go quiet where you won’t hear from me but I won’t be down the pub. I have never touched drugs since I was a young kid. I don’t gamble – I have never gambled.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me. But I have gambled on…