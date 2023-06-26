Craig Brown: Scotland’s longest-serving supervisor dies aged 82

‘I hope I’ve played the game properly & honestly’

Craig Brown, the last man to take Scotland to a World Cup finals, has died at the age of 82.

The national team’s longest-serving manager, he was in charge for 71 games from 1993 to 2001, qualifying for Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

He was also on the staff for the 1986 and 1990 finals.

Brown managed Preston North End and Motherwell before ending his career at Aberdeen in 2013 and moving into a board position at Pittodrie.

“Since 2010 Craig performed the roles of manager, director, and ambassador at Aberdeen FC,” said Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

“Craig was a friend to all of us at the club, and a mentor and confidante to many.

“He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him. A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football.”

Awarded a CBE in 1999 for services to football, the former Dundee and Falkirk player spent nine years as manager of Clyde,…