Crawler Camera System Market size to grow by USD 3,272.58 million from 2022 to 2… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The crawler camera system market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,272.58 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 16.06%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The increasing urbanization is a major driver for the growth of the crawler camera system market during the forecast period. Urbanization is rising worldwide due to the growing world population, rising living standards, and the availability of better facilities and infrastructure. According to the World Bank, the population in the urban area has increased from 51.66% in 2010 to 56% in 2021. By 2050, more than two-thirds of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas. The urban population growth is driven by emerging economies such as China, India, and Nigeria due to their rapid economic development. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Crawler camera system market – Segmentation Analysis

This crawler camera system market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (municipal, residential, and industrial), application (pipeline inspection, drain inspection, and tank and cavity inspection), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).