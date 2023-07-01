“Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy” Digital Energy Forum held in Shenz… – Press Release

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 29, 2023 International Digital Energy Expo opened in Shenzhen, China. On the morning of that day, the “Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy” Digital Energy Forum, its main forum, was held. Domestic and foreign energy experts, power enterprises and Internet enterprise representatives exchanged about the growth of new power systems, new energy, the energy storage industry, etc.

Digitization achievements such as the Power Charge, Storage and Discharge Network (1.0), the Shenzhen Virtual Power Plant Management Platform (2.0), and the 2023 Shenzhen Digital Energy White Paper were released at the forum.

“With large-scale integration of new energy power to grids, power systems requires a balance between the ever-changing load demands and power sources, resulting in fundamental changes to their structural forms, operational control modes, planning, construction, and management”, said Liu Jizhen, an academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and the chief of State Key Laboratory of Alternate Electrical Power System with Renewable Energy Sources.

According to He Xiaobai, the Vice President of CSG, CSG will play a central role as a grid enterprises in the green and low-carbon transformation of economic and social development. They will cooperate with other energy-related enterprises to facilitate the high-quality development of the energy power sector and create an ecosystem with the energy industry.

He Long, the vice president of BYD, introduced its company’s cooperation history with grids. In 2011, BYD and CSG constructed CSG Energy Storage Shenzhen Baoqing Battery Energy Storage Power Station, which is the world’s biggest peak-load-shifting energy storage power station. The power station has been operational for more than 10 years. Moving forward, BYD will continue to adhere to the “power station thinking” approach, increase cell capacities, utilize high voltage cascade technology and implement energy storage…