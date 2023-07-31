Creative Group’s Manon Dicaire Awarded Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto for 2023 – Press Release

TORONTO , July 31, 2023 /CNW/ — Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, is pleased that Manon Dicaire, Senior Vice President, Business Development Canada, was awarded The Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto for 2023 by Women We Admire.

The women who are selected hold great power in shaping their organizations. Their contributions are pivotal in promoting teamwork and long-lasting growth and development within their teams. “We are thrilled that Manon was chosen as the recipient of this esteemed award,” said Glenn Darlington, EVP, Business Development, at Creative Group. “Manon has been a guiding light in our Toronto office, committed to strong leadership and building high functioning teams that are focused on delivering amazing client experiences,” he added.

“I’m very honored to be a part of such an illustrious group of women in leadership,” said Dicaire. “If my life experience has taught me anything, it’s that relationships are everything. If I serve someone today, they will serve the next person. Nothing surpasses the sense of fulfillment I get when those around me learn and grow, and help our clients thrive.”

About Manon Dicaire

Manon Dicaire is the Canadian executive leader overseeing business development and client strategy at Creative Group in Toronto. She has deep roots in the incentive and events industry and prior to her current leadership role, she worked in global sales at Starwood Hotels, as an Account Executive at Strategic Meetings + Incentives, and managed her own consultancy business. As a leader in the industry, she has supported local chapters of SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) and MPI (Meeting Planners International). Manon is a keynote speaker and part-time Professor at George Brown College, School of Hospitality and Tourism. She speaks both French and English fluently and holds CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) and TICO (Travel Industry Council of Ontario) certifications.

About Creative…