CREDIT SUISSE CLASS ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Anno… – Press Release

RADNOR, Pa., March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse”) ((CS). The action charges Credit Suisse with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Credit Suisse’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Credit Suisse’s investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: MAY 8, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: MARCH 10, 2022 THROUGH MARCH 15, 2023

CREDIT SUISSE’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On March 10, 2022, Credit Suisse filed with the SEC its 2021 annual report on a Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. The 2021 annual report failed to identify any material weaknesses with Credit Suisse’s internal controls.

On December 1, 2022, Credit Suisse’s Chairman, Axel P. Lehmann (“Lehmann”) stated in an interview with Financial Times that customer outflows had not only “completely…