CREDIT SUISSE DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson … – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) CS and reminds investors of the May 8, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) contrary to Defendant Lehmann’s representations in December 2022, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing; (2) accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company’s recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds; (3) as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 9, 2023, Credit Suisse issued a press release announcing its 2022 financial results. The press release revealed that, contrary to Defendant Lehmann’s prior statements, large customer outflows had continued through yearend 2022. Specifically, the press release reported customer outflows of 110.5 billion Swiss francs in…