Credits roll on two weeks of unforgettable creations inspired by Campari, at 76t… – Press Release

CANNES, France, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As an official partner to the 76th edition of the world-renowned Festival de Cannes, Campari, the icon of cocktail culture inspired through a series of events that celebrated the unforgettable creations of mixology and of the cinema industry.

The Campari Lounge in the Palais des Festivals was the centre point for activity, hosting the cast of La Chimera and a live podcast recording with star of Firebrand, Alicia Vikander, all against the backdrop of the Red Carpet and the Croisette both of which can be seen from the unique view from Lounge. Campari’s iconic, red, presence was also felt along the Cannes Croisette, with events taking place on the Palais de Stephanie Beach, Barrière Beach, and at the Martinez Hotel, including the after party for competition film, Black Flies.

Each moment hosted by Campari brought to life the one thing that Campari’s cocktails and cinema have in common: icons at their heart that elevate the experience to take it beyond the expected.

AN UNFORGETTABLE TWO WEEKS OF EVENTS

On top of hosting partnered events, a pinnacle moment for Campari during the Festival was the Discover Red event; a night curated by the iconic red aperitif brand offering guests unforgettable creations from two Michelin Star Chef, Christian Sinicropi and Head Bartender of Camparino in Galleria, Tommaso Cecca. The evening commenced with an aperitif attended by star of May December, Charles Melton and legendary actor, Luke Evans followed by a cocktail pairing experience curated by Christian and Tommaso.

No star-studded event would be complete without viral celebrity content creator and Red Carpet regular, Cole Walliser, who is best known for his slow-motion edits of talent at high profile events and captured Discover Red guests including Alessandra Ambrosio.

Throughout the Festival, the Campari Lounge and Palais de Stephanie Beach were transformed into the setting of afterparties for the unforgettable creations released at…