Cregis, a well-known brand of Web3, made its debut in HK, showing innovations of… – Press Release

Hong Kong, China, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, Cregis, a well-known brand of Web3, attended the roadshow of BIG DEMO DAY II in Hong Kong and displayed their innovative asset custody products. Cregis not only provides professional encrypted asset management tools for more than 2,000 crypto exchanges, project parties and institutions, but also will comprehensively upgrade and launch a more powerful asset collaboration management platform in 2023, showing a new possibility for Web3 enterprises and individual users.

More than a wallet, but is a financial SaaS

Cregis is a brand-new brand upgraded by UDun, a wallet product with a 6-year accident-free safety operation record and customers covering HK, Japan, Korea, North America, Australia and other regions. It supports 100+ digital assets, mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, DOT, TRX, DOGE, ERC20 andTRC20 tokens, etc.

Rather than a wallet, Cregis describes itself as a platform for Web3 users. Cregis delicately carefully designs a digital asset self-custody platform consisting of multiple tool kits to help individuals and teams efficiently and securely collaborate in managing their assets.

More secure to self-custody assets

In Cregis, private keys are dispersed into 3-5 shards through MPC. The shards place separately in the storage on the Cregis cloud and the user’s local computer. Combined with the TEE(Trusted execution environment), each MPC shard generation, calculation and signature is ensured to be performed in a secure memory environment, ensuring that transaction signatures do not expose private key for increased security.

Cregis, authorized by the team administrator, can support one account to have MPC fragments on multiple devices for convenient use under secure conditions. With multiple members and devices, security is not compromised. There is no need to worry about the safety of fragments on multiple Cregis clients as they can be controlled based on permission management and reset…