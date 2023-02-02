Crewe Capital Advises on Private Equity Partnership for Barefoot Mosquito & Pest… – Press Release

Investment bank helps Barefoot find the right capital partner, Incline Equity Partners, to fuel business growth

Crewe Capital (Crewe), an independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce it advised on the partnership between Incline Equity Partners (Incline), a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, and Barefoot Mosquito & Pest Control (Barefoot or the Company), a leading provider of environmentally conscious pest control services, headquartered in Austin, TX. As the exclusive advisor to Barefoot, Crewe successfully managed the transaction between Incline and the Company, which will continue to give residents in Texas and beyond an effective and natural solution to mosquito and pest control.

“We are enthusiastic about our partnership with the Barefoot team,” said Brad Phillips, Managing Director at Incline. “Joseph and Jason have built a strong platform in a mosquito-friendly region, where demand is recurring and non-discretionary. There is a significant opportunity to enter new geographies and explore additional service offerings through a combination of strategic M&A and greenfield openings.”

Barefoot has established a trusted brand given its effective, natural pest control treatment solutions and best-in-class customer service. Barefoot was founded in 2011 by Joseph Barclay and Jason Revill, who bring decades of experience in the pest control industry.

“We were looking for a partner with experience growing exterior service companies that culturally aligned with our team, and Incline was the perfect choice for our next phase of growth,” said Jason Revill, Co-CEO of Barefoot. “We look forward to making investments in our marketing capabilities to expand our loyal customer base. Additionally, Incline’s resources will enable us to enhance our technician recruiting and training programs to maintain our standard of service as we grow. With the help of the Crewe team, we were able to find the right partner…