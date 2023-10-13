Cricket amongst Olympic Video games sports activities accepted by IOC for Los Angeles 2028

England were winners of the 2022 men’s T20 World Cup in Australia

Cricket’s return to the Olympics for the Los Angeles 2028 Games has been approved by the International Olympic Committee executive board.

Flag football, a non-contact version of American football, squash, lacrosse and baseball/softball are also in.

IOC members will now vote on Monday to ratify the board’s recommendation.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the new sports allow the Olympic movement to “engage with new athletes and fan communities”.

“Taking into consideration that these proposals and these sports are fully in line with the sports culture of our hosts in 2028, with the American sports culture, they will showcase iconic American sports to the world while bringing at the same time international sports to the United States,” Bach said.

Host cities are able to propose sports they would like added to the Olympic programme when they stage the event.

Cricket’s only previous appearance at the Olympics was at Paris 1900,…