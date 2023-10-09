Cricket amongst Olympic Video games sports activities really helpful for Los Angeles 2028

England won the 2022 Men’s Twenty20 World Cup

Cricket could be in the Olympics for the first time since 1900 after organisers recommended it to be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Twenty20 cricket will be put forward for approval to the International Olympic Committee for a vote next week.

Flag football, a non-contact version of American football, and squash are set for their Olympic debuts in 2028.

The other recommendations are baseball/softball and lacrosse, which were both left out for Paris 2024.

“They’re relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centres, stadiums and parks across the US and the globe,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman.

International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay said: “While this is not the final decision, it is a significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.”

The final decision is set to be made when International Olympic Committee members meet in…