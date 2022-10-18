Cricket Australia: Governing physique denies Pat Cummins influenced finish of sponsorship deal

Cricket Australia and Alinta Energy have been in partnership for four years

Cricket Australia has denied that captain Pat Cummins influenced a decision to end a lucrative sponsorship deal with a power company.

The governing body said Alinta Energy was stopping the partnership “due to a change in its brand strategy”.

Cummins, who has regularly spoken out about climate change and environmental causes, had reportedly voiced his concerns to CA’s chief executive.

But CA said in a statement that “at no point did any conversation” between the pair have a bearing on Alinta’s decision.

It said it was “grateful” for Alinta’s “generous sponsorship”, noting its “leadership on transition to net zero… and the development of offshore wind farms”.

Alinta was described as Australia’s seventh biggest climate polluter in this year’s Greenpeace Green Electricity Guide. external-link

Cummins – speaking at a news conference on Tuesday – denied he was the reason behind the partnership ending next year.

And he…