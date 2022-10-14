Cricket Australia may carry David Warner’s lifetime management ban after requesting change to their integrity code

David Warner has played 138 ODI and 94 Twenty-20 internationals for Australia – and is also closing in on 100 Test caps

Cricket Australia has paved the way for David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban being lifted after requesting an amendment to their integrity code.

Warner was banned from elite cricket for 12 months and from leadership positions for life by the governing body in 2018 for his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

But after Aaron Finch stepped down as Australia’s one-day international captain, there have been calls for Warner to fill the vacancy.

The opening batter previously deputised as ODI captain in 2016 and 2017 and was vice-captain of the Test team when he was banned.

Under current rules any player who accepts a sanction, as 35-year-old Warner did, waive the right to a review of their punishment. But on Friday the CA board asked its head of integrity to propose a change.

“The amendment would allow a person to request a penalty that they had…