Cricket: BBC Sport information to entering into the game and glossary of phrases

What is cricket?

Cricket is a team game and has many formats. Test matches last five days, while a game of The Hundred lasts about two hours.

It is a very social sport and cricket clubs are a great community to meet new people, have fun and try new skills. Here’s the Tailenders’ team to explain a bit about the formats…

Greg James, Felix White and Jimmy Anderson’s guide to the Hundred

There are three main elements to a game of cricket: batting, bowling and fielding. These are individual skills within a team game, which makes cricket so unique.

It is traditionally played with 11 players a side, but it is not always about traditions. You can play it anywhere and with anyone – it is a game for all.

The simplest way? Just grab grab a bat and ball, fashion some wickets – a bin, a traffic cone, lines marked on a wall – whatever you like to create a target for the bowlers and something to defend for the batter and have some fun. You decide how long you want to play.

