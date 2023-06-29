Cricket discrimination report makes for ‘miserable studying’ – MCC official

Racism, sexism, classism and elitism widespread in cricket – report chair Cindy Butts

A report detailing discrimination in English and Welsh cricket makes for “depressing reading”, according to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) said racism, sexism, classism and elitism are “widespread” across the game.

The report also recommended annual games between Eton and Harrow schools and Oxford and Cambridge universities at Lord’s should be removed, and Lavender said this would be reviewed.

In all, the ICEC has made 44 recommendations, including that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) makes an unreserved public apology for its failings, which ECB chair Richard Thompson has done.

“My overwhelming feeling really was one of sadness that there are a great number of people have been let down by the game,” Lavender told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think Richard Thompson’s apology on behalf of the game was…