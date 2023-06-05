Cricket in India: How a tour information and Thikse Monastery are serving to cricket thrive in Ladakh

Skalzang Kalyan Dorjey (left) and Stanzing Namgail (right) celebrating winning the ninth Tsering Wangchuk memorial cricket tournament

Legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh once said cricket is a religion in India, with former batter Sachin Tendulkar its God.

But what happens when religion actually meets cricket?

Up in the foothills of the Himalayas, far from the sprawling cities of some of the most populous cities on earth, a group of Tibetan monks brave freezing temperatures, sparse populations and rugged landscapes to play cricket.

The reason?

“We have to concentrate on our prayers so cricket is a release,” says Stanzin Namgail, one of the monks who lives in Thikse Monastery in Ladakh.

“Cricket here in Ladakh and for us monks is special. It’s like a celebration for us.”

Monks…