Cricket in India: New BBC documentary explores what the game means in its strongest nation

The series features interviews with India’s Jhulan Goswami (left) and Mithali Raj (right) and England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler (centre)

A three-part documentary series looking at cricket in India, with episodes on the BBC News channel and BBC iPlayer on 17 & 24 September and 1 October

India is a cricket-mad nation, with the sport played all over the country, but what is it like to be involved in growing up?

The BBC has been to the country to explore grassroots cricket, the impact of the Indian Premier League and the rise of women’s cricket in a new three-part documentary called One Billion to One: The Great Indian Cricket Dream.

Here’s what you can expect…

Episode one: The women in blue

The opening episode focuses on women’s cricket in India and the women’s national team.

It features interviews with the leading run-scorer in the women’s one-day…