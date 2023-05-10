Cricket Scotland announce first ladies on pro-contracts

Wicketkeeper Ailsa Lister (centre) is one of the nine players awarded a pro-deal

Nine of Scotland’s women cricketers have been issued with professional contracts for the 2023-2024 season.

In November, Cricket Scotland revealed they would introduce salaries to the women’s squad for the first time, calling it a “watershed moment”.

The selection process was undertaken by a panel during February and March and the players are Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Loran Jack, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Orla Montgomery, Hannah Rainey and Ellen Watson.

“I’m absolutely delighted that nine of our best women’s players have agreed to be the first to sign with Cricket Scotland,” said interim head of performance Toby Bailey.

“Given the rapid growth of women’s cricket across the world, promotion and investment in the women’s game in Scotland is now a cornerstone of the strategy for the organisation, and today’s news is a big step on the road to ensuring that cricket in Scotland…