Cricket Scotland: Trudy Lindblade vows to stamp out racism in sport

Lindblade (right) oversaw the successful staging of the 2023 Cycling World Championships in Scotland

Trudy Lindblade has vowed to “stamp out racism in our sport” after being named Cricket Scotland chief executive.

After concluding her work as CEO of the Cycling World Championships which took place in Scotland in August, Lindblade will begin her new role early in 2024.

Interim chief executive Pete Fitzboydon will remain in place until Lindblade takes office.

“I am aware of the challenges that Cricket Scotland is facing and there is still much work to do,” Lindblade said.

The governing body announced the creation of a special advisory board after the ‘Change the Boundaries’ report released last year found the leadership and governance of Cricket Scotland to be institutionally racist.

“I am excited to be returning to the sport and very much look forward to getting started in the role,” added Lindblade, who has previously worked in Australian and international cricket.

“There has been…